By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is in terror. Suspected President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets on wee hours of Thursday petrol-bombed Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtamba’s house.

The Maravi Post understands that the incident happened (2:30 am) on the eve of 15th August 2019.

In what started as a stone throw, reveals that unknown thugs primely suspected to be DPP Cadets invaded the house of Mr Mtambo with 5 liters of Petro Gallons and managed to throw two petrol bombs inside the house compound which have since damaged one of his cars.

“As we speak now one car has been set ablaze. Their intention was to burn the house as whole but their plan failed to materialize following a quick alarm by the security personnel.

“Another petrol bomb was thrown outside the gate in attempt to block Mtambo and his family from evacuating,” said the source at the scene.

Attempts to get hold of the suspected cadets proved futile as they escaped upon the incidence.

The incidence comes barely few weeks after there has been hinted overwhelming threats against Mtambo and his vocal Human Rights Defenders Coalition(HRDC) which has been organizing massive and collaborative demonstrations to force Jane Ansah Resignation following her alleged unprofessional conduct of the May 21st 2019 elections.

It comes not as secret as there have been several leaked social media news of suspected DPP cadets who have been planning to assassinate Mtambo.

Mtambo has been receiving death threats for a long time and for the past weeks threats have escalated because of his noble work in defending people’s rights in Malawi.

This also follows a series of similar attacks and threats issued against Human Rights Defenders in Malawi.

Mtambo remains among the relentless Human Rights Defenders who has stood firm to challenge impunity, corruption and other governance issues which the DPP led government has failed to address.

Investigations are under way to establish what transpired in the matter.

Meanwhile,Mtambo and his family escaped unharmed. It’s been a while that the DPP cadets have been asking and searching for the whereabouts of Mtambo.

The incidence is similar to the one in August, 2018 where the office of the Activist was petrol bombed which left a security guard heavily injured following the beatings by the thugs after he(guard) failed to disclose the direction of Mtambo’s home.

Activist Mtambo, is the chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition(HRDC) and Executive Director of the Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation(CHRR).

He is also the vice chairperson of southern African Human Rights Defenders Network.

There was no immediate reaction from DPP Spokesperson Nichols Dausi on the incident.