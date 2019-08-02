Malawi indebted fund 7.5% of next MCA compact

By Patience Abeck

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is expected to contribute 7.5 percent of the total value of the next Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) has said.

MCA-Malawi National Coordinator, Dye Mawindo told the news conference on Thursday in Blantyre that upon arrival in Malawi which MCC Chief Executive Officer Sean Cairncross addressed.

Cairncross arrived in the country on Wednesday for a three-day tour of duty to, among other things, review the country’s social, political and economic status.

Mawindo said it was a prerequisite for countries qualifying for a second compact to contribute 7.5 percent to the project’s amount.

“The bar is much higher. But that can come in various forms, including if there is need for a contribution of land, for instance,”