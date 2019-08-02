Malawi Airtel Mobile
Malawi TNM Mobile
Home » Business » Malawi indebted fund 7.5% of next MCA compact

Malawi indebted fund 7.5% of next MCA compact

By Our Reporter   /   Friday, 02 Aug 2019 12:20PM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   41 views
 COMMITTED—Cairncross (second left), Mawindo (right) and other officials at the briefing

 

By Patience Abeck

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is expected to contribute 7.5 percent of the total value of the next Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) has said.

MCA-Malawi National Coordinator, Dye Mawindo told the news conference on Thursday in Blantyre that upon arrival in Malawi which MCC Chief Executive Officer Sean Cairncross addressed.

Cairncross arrived in the country on Wednesday for a three-day tour of duty to, among other things, review the country’s social, political and economic status.

Mawindo said it was a prerequisite for countries qualifying for a second compact to contribute 7.5 percent to the project’s amount.

“The bar is much higher. But that can come in various forms, including if there is need for a contribution of land, for instance,”

:
Recommended stories you may like:
How much RSA’s pathless Zodwa Wabantu pays for her v@ginal tightening
UNDP implicated in Malawi elections case …..fails to disclose elections audit report
Deeper revelation into the multiple deaths of Nollywood celebrities in 2019 and why it happened
Bizarre: Indian boy at 7 had 526 teeth in his mouth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp chat