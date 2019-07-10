By Grace Dzuwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some Malawian Citizens together with civil society’s committee are concerned with the current political situation in the country bordering on governance and are demanding speedy resolution to advance unity in the country.

This was said on Tuesday during the press conference at Msamba Catholic Centre in Lilongwe with members of the press.

According to the secretary general of task force leadership Dorothy Ngoma observed that the committee was closely monitoring current political situation trailing and getting out of hand in the country.

“We have seen things burning, government buildings burning, cars and houses of political leaders” she said.

Ngoma also said that the anger out there is not because of tipex but because the young people they don’t have jobs, the community is angry because they cannot sell their goods especially maize on time.

“People are angry because they cannot access good health services while they are seeing a small group enjoying in this country,” says Ngoma.

She lastly said that if everything fails they will involve civil servants to boycott and their concern is about the poverty of this country, ” so they need to fix things through negotiation between the parties in the country”