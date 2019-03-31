Dedza for Chilima

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party torchbearer Dr. Saulos Chilima for May 21 tripartite elections on Saturday told the nation that Malawi is not only for selected family or individuals to run the shows of the state but only to able people that have agenda for locals.

Chilima reminded the nation that to run government needs collective input not a particular group of people or family members.

According to this publication’s understanding, Chilima’s notion is against the Mutharika, Muluzi and Banda families who have political parties that always wish to remain in power.

Bakili Muluzi ruled Malawi through United Democratic Front-UDF (1994-2014) then his son Atupere took over, till now continues to via for Malawi Presidency.

Mutharika family through Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) produced Bingu who ruled Malawi from 2014-2012, then Joyce Banda through Peoples Party-PP (2012-2014) then Peter Mutharika from 2014-2019, now Mutharika seeks re-election this year for another five year term.

UTM Party President told the Dedza political rally at Umbwi Secondary School ground that time is ripe for electorates to put transformative leadership that have Malawians’ needs at heart.

Chilima at Dedza Boma

“Malawi is not a family business that only selected individuals or family be running the shows of the state. It’s Malawi Limited that everyone can rule this country.

“This is the reason UTM Party came into being to break that bondage that only able individuals must govern the nation not only a few and failed people,” challenges Chilima.

He reminded Malawians not to put people in power out of sympathy but ability to transform the nation for the better.

The Malawi Vice President therefore calls upon the electorates to vote for UTM Party aspirants saying it came to stay as a national party that has the nation agenda at heart.

Before the rally Chilima had whistle-stops tours at Nthete-Malirana and Mphuzi where he dished out UTM Manifesto; three course meal a day, universal fertilizer subsidy, quality health care and education, transformation agriculture and among others.