VIENNA- (MaraviPost)-Malawi is now the Vice Chair of the Least Development Countries (LDCs) for the next three years, The Maravi Post has learnt.

This is an opportunity for the country to benefit on reliable connectivity and energy, capacity building in human development, technical skills and financial support.

Malawi was nominated during the just ended 7th edition of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) LDCs) Ministerial Conference took place on 23-24 November 2017, in Vienna, Austria, prior to the 17th UNIDO General Conference.

Under the theme “Building global partnerships: Enhancing Growth and Inclusiveness in LDCs” the conference’s objective was to identify innovative schemes and mechanisms by enabling partnership building and resource mobilization for Sustainable Industrial Development in LDCs

The Minister of Industry Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa led the Malawi delegation to the conference with the call for industrial support from developed nations.

In his acceptance speech while also chairing the high level session of the conference Mussa acknowledged the enormous challenges faced by the membership in the roadmap to graduate into the middle class economy category.

The Malawi Trade minister therefore pledged total support to the LDC to counter the hurdles.

“On my part, I commit to support fellow LDCs in our quest to Industrialize, Create Jobs, Produce Quality Products and Services, and Promote Innovativeness that would lead to expansion of high innovative technologies into improved productive capabilities,” the Vice Chair emphasized.

Mussa however observed from the discussions that it was clear that unless LDCs embrace the Industrialization, Digital Revolution and Value Chain Technologies, members are bound to continue lugging behind in their social and economic development.

He further called on member states to focus on prioritizing Provision of Infrastructure like reliable Connectivity and Energy, Capacity Building in Human Development, Technical Skills and Financial Support.” He added.

Mussa emphasized the need for Collective efforts and corroboration with all stakeholders including Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and development partners both at regional and international level to support the quest for structural transformation in economic drive, value chain and appropriate Skills.

“We need to broaden and strengthen our Regional and International integration for mutual benefit if PPPs are to succeed. We need to tap and benefit from the emerging economies. Let us make use of the regional integration by capitalizing on our ready markets and cheap labor,” said Mussa.

The two-day conference also discussed the determinant role of multi-stakeholder partnership-building and the importance of investment promotion, as well as innovative financing solutions for LDCs’ Industrial Development, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and beyond.

The opening session of the Conference was addressed by the Director General of UNIDO, Li Yong, and Director General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Yuri Fedotov and the High Representative for the LDCs, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (LDCSIDS) Ms. FekitamoeloaKatoa ‘Utoikamanu.