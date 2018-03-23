Malawi is world’s best investment destination: Bushiri tells Japanese investors

By Maravi Post

Malawi is world’s best investment destination, President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri has told Japanese investors.

Dr Bushiri made the statement Thursday afternoon in Johanesburg, South Africa, during the Japan-Malawi Investment Forum.

He was invited by the Malawi government to speak about his experience of investing in Malawi as part of giving a practical experience to the Japanese who wants to invest in the country.

In his speech, Bushiri said it took him some time to invest in Malawi because he was assessing the viability of making such a move.

“Today, I can confidently tell the world that there has never been a moment in history of Malawi where one need to make an investment in the country than today,” he said.

The SBI president said there is now an overflow of political will led by President Peter Mutharika to ensure that investors bring their money in Malawi.

“I challenge you today. I have so many investments in South Africa, USA, Zambia, etc. But I am going to my home country and we have already made strides. Time to invest in Malawi is now,” he said.

Dr Bushiri owns a couple of houses in Malawi And, again, he has just finalised the acquisition of a multimillion hotel in the country.

In a separate interview, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa said the event was set up to reach out to Malawians abroad to help court investors world wide.

“Time for politicking is gone. Dr Bushiri is a son of our land. We have seen and heard and great investments that he has put in other countries. We want those investments home. As government we appreciate and welcome his decision to invest home,” he said.

The event included some of Malawi’s renowned investors such as Jimmy Korea Mpasa who had a great time interacting with Dr Bushiri.