ADDIS ABABA-(MaraviPost)-Malawian Journalist Kenneth Jali was on Monday emerged overall winner for scooping Africa’s continental award on reporting children.

Jali who works for Malawi News Agency (MANA) and a member of the Media Advocates for the Advancement of Child Rights (MAACR) received the award at the African Union (AU) Headquarters, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The award is “Campaign to E nd Child Marriages in Africa.

It’s a campaign implemented through partnership between The African Union Commission and Regional Inter-Agency Task Team on Children and AIDS in Eastern and Southern Africa (RIATT-ESA). We keep on shinning at the continental level.

MAACR’ Lead Advocate Mallick Mnela expressed gratitude over his member’s achievement saying in Malawi there is growing passion among journalists to hold to account those violating Children’s Rights.

“We wish to extend congratulations to Malawian journalist and it’s bona fide member Kenneth Jali for scooping a continental award on reporting children. It is impressive we are doing well in reporting children’s issues. We have won a continental award since 2016.

“This is not sheer coincidence. We are dedicated to making advocacy work for our children. Other than the awards, there is growing passion among journalists to hold to account those violating Children’s Rights and giving children the voice to demand such Rights,” said Mnela.

Media Advocates for the Advancement of Child Rights (MAACR is the grouping of journalists from various media houses that advance children welfare through objective reporting.