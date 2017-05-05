The World Press Freedom Day, which annually falls on May 3, is being commemorated in Malawi on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘Critical Minds for Critical Times.’

The convener of the World Press Freedom Day’s activities, MISA-Malawi said that on the day, Saturday, May 6th. 2017, numerous activities are scheduled for the whole day. In the morning, journalists, and well-wishers, will participate in the Freedom March from Lilongwe Hotel to Riverside Hotel.

Following the Freedom March, the MISA-Malawi media body, will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) to among others, elect a new board of directors, to run the affairs of the media body.

Additionally, a panel discussion on Free Expression and access to information in Malawi, will also take place.

Other activities for the day, include football and netball games; these have attracted journalists from the North, Central, and Southern regions. The games will be played at Civo Upper Stadium.

The Awards Gala Night at the Bingu International Conference Centre, will cap the festivities celebrating press freedom in the MISA-Malawi hosted World Press Freedom in Malawi. At the Awards Gala dinner, with a price tag of MK15, 000 per person, outstanding journalists from various media houses, will be honored.

World Press Freedom Day has its origins in the Windhoek INESCO-sponsored seminar in 1991 when over 100 journalists from the African continent converged to discuss ways to promote and establish a free and pluralistic press in Africa