UDK Consultant, an organization that deals with a wide range of issues including community development, extractive industry, NGO management, governance, policy advices, conflict, and event management in Malawi, on Saturday, asked journalists in the country to start research issues especially by investigating on any story they want or are assigned to carry, than rushing to publish them.

Undule Mwakasungula, founder of UDK Consultant made the call in Karonga during a meeting with Karonga Press Club (KPC), a group of journalists from Chitipa and Karonga district.

Mwakasungula said journalists play a vital role in any country as the fourth arm government and advocates. Because of this, they need to carry investigations on any story they want to publish as opposed to writing hearsays.

“Journalism differs from any other careers. It has many definitions, especially when you look at it broadly. A journalist can be described as an advocate, apart being fourth arm of government. Therefore, journalists need to investigate issues and find the truth than writing hearsays,” said Mwakasungula.

Mwakasungula also said that journalists should not be biased or influenced by money when doing their respective job.

“I understand that sometimes you do that due to lack of resources, but what you should know is that you are the mouthpiece of the community. Whatever you write can help to unite, develop or disunite the community,” he added.

The UDK Consultant then donated a modern recorder to KPC for carrying investigative stories.

In his remarks, Chairperson for KPC, who is also the new Chitipa District Information Officer (DIO), Bishop Witmos, commended UDKConsultant for the partnership and the training.

Witmos said the training and donation has come at a time when KPC is advising its members to write investigative stories.

The Karonga Press Club Chair then urged his fellow members to put into action what they have learned from the training.

“This workshop has really helped us. It has closed loopholes that journalists in the two districts had; it was also an open eye. It’s our prayer that this partnership grows and benefits the community,” said Witmos.

The one-day workshop was aimed at equipping journalists with knowledge of writing stories on good governance.

KPC has journalists from different media houses that include private, religious and public.