MASERU-(MaraviPost) – Malawi still registers side-back slides in soccer development following Malawi Schools Football Team that produced poor performance at the just ended 2017 Confederation of Southern African School Sports Association (COSASSA) Under-17 tournament.

The miserable performance was attributed to age cheating among others.

According to media reports the tournament, which was held in Lesotho, Malawi failed to qualify for the next round as they lost to Namibia by 2-1 before drawing 2-2 against Botswana in the group stages.

Head Coach for the team, Benjamin Kumwenda disclosed Malawi was grouped with teams, which had players old enough to be playing in the Under-20 competitions.

Kumwenda said Malawi raised the concern of age cheating to the organizers and hoped there will be an improvement in the next tournament.

The coach appealed to Malawi Schools Associations (MASSA), to continue sending the team to the tournament to gain the much-needed exposure and experience.

“The team performed well although the results were unsatisfactory. We were grouped with Namibia and Botswana, which had players aged above 17 years.

“MASSA should not take the foot off the paddle. This is good for football development in the country. Other sports disciplines such as volleyball, netball and basketball should also be considered,” head coach Kumwenda said.

The players that participated in the tournament were selected from last year’s Copa Coca-Cola and Airtel Rising Stars Under-17 Schools Tournament.

COSASSA organized the tournament to scout for raw talents.