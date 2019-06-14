Participants during national validation workshop on climate change

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Despite Malawi enjoying a lot of climate change-related intervention by various actors sectors, there is no system for documenting and updating climate changes projects.

This has widened the gap by implementing stakeholders for coordination as there is no mechanism for finance tracking towards climate-related interventions.

This was revealed during the national validation workshop on climate change in the capital Lilongwe which Centre for Independent Evaluations (CIE) in conjunction with the National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM).

Under the theme, “Promoting Climate Finance to Support Agriculture through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in Malawi, the conference aims at identifying key priority action points to promote climate action for agriculture in Malawi.

In his presentation report titled, “Promoting Climate Finance opportunities To Support Climate Agriculture (CAS) through NDC, Professor Charles Jumbe revealed that despite Malawi also having its own tier 2 emission factors for the agriculture and forest sectors, “There are no or little incentives to induce private sector investments in climate change initiatives except upcoming investments in solar energy”.

Professor Jumbe further disclosed that besides tracking financing into climate in Malawi is limited by lack of an appropriate system that should captured adequately and efficiently all climate change interventions and finances by sector and stakeholders.

“There is a need to put in place a monitoring and reporting system that will ease documentation of climate change interventions tracking finances by sector and stakeholders.

“There is a need also to step up efforts towards creating an enabling environment to incentivize private sector investments in climate change interventions and CSA in particular,” recommends Professor Jumbe.

Dr. Betty Chinyamunyamu, NASAF’ Chief Executive Director said that there is a need consultative effort to reduce emission through smart agriculture.

Echoing on the same, Tawonga Mbale-luka, Director of Environmental Affairs in Ministry of Natural Resources said government was ready to work on the recommendation of the study to promote climate finance in the agriculture sector.

Estimates for 2015, shows Malawi having low emissions of around 1.4 tons carbon dioxide equivalent per capita.

However, it was estimated that annual GHG emissions will rise by 38% from the current level of 29,000Gg to 42,000 Gg between 2015 and 2040.