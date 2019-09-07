Malawi Lands Minister Vuwa  braves  Mzimba for peace building rally amid hostile environment

By John Saukira

MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Lands housing and urban development Symon Vuwa Kaunda on Friday went to Mzimba Boma where he addressed a peace building rally.

Despite a sizable crowd of people at the venue, Vuwa went ahead with a powerful peace building speech of love towards one another.

Kaunda said building a nation is a long process but destroying it can happen at the blink of the eye. He urged people of the northern region to love their country by not destroying any property during any event

He urged them to join hands with professor Peter Mutharika in developing the districts.

Vuwa Kaunda reminded the people of mzimba that prof Mutharika has done a lot of development in Mzimba citing the Mombera University whose construction has now started; the Mzimba Water supply which is providing safe drinking water to residents of Mzimba and the office complex for the district council which is also under construction.

Vuwa also talked about Jenda Edingeni Road.

Vuwa Kaunda assured the DPP family in Mzimba that Mutharika will ensure total security for all Malawians including the people of Mzimba.

He then urged people in Mzimba to live on harmony with each other and continue being peaceful.

Former legislator for Mzimba Solora Ackim Mwanza told the people at the rally that members of the DPP in mzimba are receiving threats and intimidation from the opposition.

During the recent demonstrations organised by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition a number of government offices were destroyed and vandalised.

The forestry offices were heavily destroyed including the new district councils complex under construction which also had its site office and ware house destroyed by the demonstrators.

But Vuwa Kaunda who was accompanied by the Mzimba South legislator Emmanuel Jere urged the people at the rally to maintain peace.

Kaunda thanked the people of Mzimba for voting Mutharika during the just ended tripartite elections.