As the debate on the proposed abortion bill rages on, the Malawi Law Commission has taken a swipe at religious leaders for failing to differentiate church and state regulations when carrying their duties.

The Law Commission’s remarks come barely few weeks after thousands of Malawians across the country marched against the tabling of Abortion Bill and also urged the Malawi Government to say no to homosexuality.

The march was organised by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) of the Catholic Church, and the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), an umbrella mother body of 68 church denominations and 54 Christian organisations.

But speaking during the sensitization workshop organized by Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre in partnership with parliamentary committee on health over the weekend, the Law Commission’s deputy chief law reform officer Mike Chinoko asked the church clergies to start differentiating church regulations from those of the state.

Chinoko said the amendments to the already existing law will not be as amending church rules.

“What the men or women of God should know is that there is a big difference between the church and the state,” said Chinoko.

Chinoko said a Special Law Commission report (of the proposed abortion bill) yet to become a law was adopted by the clergy who formed part of the commission.

Few days ago, Traditional Authority Nthondo of Ntchisi also attacked the members of the clergy for protesting against the proposed abortion bill.

He said as the chiefs through their caucus are supporting it in order to protect their subjects.

However, the members of the clergy have maintained their position, arguing it is against the will of God and have asked the law makers not to pass the bill.