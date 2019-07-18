BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Law Society on Thursday issued a statement in which, among other things, it urges Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down in the interest of national peace.

The society has further cautioned leaders of political parties that are in court seeking justice after May 21 to desist from trying to predict the outcome by preparing their followers for victory when no one has an idea of how the courts will determine the way forward.

The society further cautions against political parties seemingly continuing on the campaign trail in the name of thanking voters when legally the period for political campaign is over.

The statement, signed for by Malawi Law Society Honorary Secretary, Martha Etta Kaukonde, has been addressed to President Peter Mutharika, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Dr. Saulos Chilima, MEC and civil society HRDC, among others.

The call comes coincides with Human Rights Defenders (HRDC) demonstrations aim at forcing Ansah resignation for having a hand in May 21 electoral fraud.