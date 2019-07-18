By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Law Society ( MLS), a legal organisation whose obligation is, among others, to provide insights on all the legal and political affairs in the country, has come out in open warning all the political players in the country to buckle in tightly in the face of electoral dispute placed before the court in Lilongwe.

In a letter released on Wednesday night, the Society has advised political parties to stop conducting political meetings with an aim thanking voters for voting for them in the just ended tripartite elections.

The body argues that these rallies do not save the intended purposes but rather become podiums for castigating one another and commenting on the electoral dispute that is before the court and this is unacceptable.

The Society has also spoken against the recent nationwide mass protests organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition, supported by MCP and UTM leaders, aimed at demanding an immediate resignation of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr Jane Ansah, saying that the Society does not see the demonstrations achieving the purpose, for they only turned out violent and destructive to property.

The Law Society has therefore asked MEC Chairperson to consider stepping down “since it is not a legal requirement for the MEC Chairperson to do so in the view of bringing peace and civil order”

“According to the Constitution of Malawi, it is the will of the people of Malawi as a whole that this country must be built on and on the foundations of integrity, due process and good governance, transparency, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and tolerance for the common good.

“The Law Society will keep watching for direct or indirect conduct all parties concerned. The Law Society promises once again to hold accountable any of the legal or political leaders who promote any conduct that seeks to subvert the rule of law and the will of the people of Malawi in the post election period or beyond,” reads the letter in part.

Lately, there has been a spate of mass protests following the May 21 elections in which Civil Society Organisations demand an immediate resignation of MEC Chairperson, Madame Dr. Jane Ansah, SC JA, accusing her of maladministering the last elections.

Subsequently, a group of concerned women led by the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Thom Navicha and Seodi White organised another demonstration to counter the call for Jane Ansah to resign arguing that the HRDC is just accusing Madame Dr. Jane Ansah because she is a woman.