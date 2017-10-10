Mulanje south legislature Bon Kalindo has admitted the existence of bloodsuckers in his area and has since called the authorities to take the matter as an urgent.

Speaking with a local radio, Kalindo said it sad to see that some authorities are denying the existence of bloodsuckers in Mulanje district while describing the residents’ action as primitive.

According to him, the bloodsuckers change into dogs or ghost when the community wants to deal with it.

“As a legislature of Mulanje south, bloodsuckers are indeed there and they are tormenting lives of the community,” he said.

He said he don’t believe that the soldiers and police who have been deployed to the area will manage to deal with bloodsuckers.

Kalindo further warned strangers who want to visit the district at night hours saying the will be killed by the community.

“Don’t try to visit our area at night hours, if you do that see what the community will do to you because they will suspect you as bloodsucker,” he warned.

However, the legislature denied to comment on government position that there is no bloodsuckers in the district saying “I speak for my people who are facing this problem but those denying speak for government and they have their rights.”

Meanwhile, the community has penned President Peter Mutharika to address them as well as provide security concern the problem.

Almost six people suspected to be bloodsuckers have been killed by the angry mob.

The residents believe that the bloodsuckers are sent by government or politicians thus why they are failing to deal with the problem.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi put the blame on opposition parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for the problem.

However, President of Malawi Congress Party, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and CSOs are accusing government including President Mutharika for failing to save the lives of innocent people in the district.