Authorities in Dedza have asked government to ban the brewing and drinking of local beer named M’kalabongo claiming it devastate lives of the community.

According to them, the beer has so far killed four people while six became mad between the months of October and November this year.

Despite the district’s authorities including traditional leaders tried to ban the brewing and drinking of the beer, people continues.

“The beer is very dangerous to human lives, and so far it has killed four people and six have turn mad,” said our source.

They said almost the beer takers in the district likes M’kalabongo beer because they don’t lose more money.

“M’kalabongo is the cheapest beer here, on top of that it is powerful. The beer does not need expensive materials or ingredients to cook, that is why it is difficult to ban it,” they added.

Government is yet to issue a comment on the matter.