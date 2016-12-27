The Foundation for Community Support Services (FOCUS) which is one of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) dealing with issues of reproductive health in Malawi’s northern border district of Karonga has organized a roadshow on HIV testing services during Christmas and New Year festive eve in the district.

Speaking during the launch of the program on Monday at Songwe border in the district, FOCUS’s Project Coordinator Milward Chanza said the aim of the program was to make sure that every person knows his HIV/AIDS status this festive season.

Chanza said this will help those that have been tested to make informed choices especially when coming up with their resolutions for the year 2017.

“You know this festive season is when many people contract sexually transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS through unprotected sex. So the program we are carrying will be like an alert to them,” said Chanza.

He said their target by the end of the program is to make sure that over 500 people get tested. Chikolopa, a popular local drama group, and a big cinema will be used to sensitize and attract the community during the program.

In his remarks, the laboratory technician and quality officer at Karonga district hospital Dokison Soko said as a hospital they want 90 percent of the population to get tested.

Soko went on to express satisfaction with the overwhelming numbers of the community who came for HIV test at Songwe border area on Christmas eve.

One of the person who got tested and opted not to be named commended the organization for holding such a program saying that it has opened their eyes especially on the importance of knowing their HIV/AIDS status.

During the function, the organization distributed free condoms to willing individuals.

The two-year project that FOCUS run is called Investing for Impact Against HIV and TB and gets its financial support from the Global Fund through Christian Aids and Action Aid.