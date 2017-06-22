The Malawi Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two senior traditional leaders in the country.

The two, Traditional Authority (TA) Mduwa of Mchinji and Senior Chief Malenga Chanzi of Nkhotakota district, died within two days this week.

According to the press statement from the Ministry, TA Mduwa died ‪on Wednesday morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after succumbing to kidney failure.

The Ministry also reported that Senior Chief Malenga Chanzi passed away in Lilongwe, on Monday; he suffered from high blood pressure.

Late Mduwa, whose birth name, is Patson Magaleta, was born in 1957 and was installed as T/A Mduwa in 2010. He is survived by a wife, 10 children and 27 grandchildren.

His will be buried on Friday within the district, according to the family members.

Senior Chief Malenga Chanzi whose birth name was Moses Malenga, was born in 1938 and was installed in 1987. He is survived by 7 children, 35 grandchildren and 5 grandchildren.

Government has described the deaths of the two chiefs as a great loss to the country.