Aisha Katungwe, Action Aid Malawi’s Tax Justice for Gender Response Public Services on Education’s Project Officer

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is said to be losing U$87 million yearly through maltinational companies that are exempted from paying taxes.

This is huge sum of money which could have financed crucial sectors including health, education, infrastructure development and among others.

Country’s education experts have urged Malawi government to seriously look into taxes policies which are not helping the nation to realize enough revenues to finance the sector.

Despite Malawi meeting international standard on education’s national budget commitment of between 15% and 20% which the nation is pegged at 18% now, the sector still faces numerous challenges.

Addressing the news conference on Monday in the capital Lilongwe in this week’s commemoration of “2019 Global Action Week for Education (GAWE)”, Aisha Katungwe, Action Aid Malawi’s Tax Justice for Gender Response Public Services on Education’s Project Officer observed that the money Malawi losing out could have channeled to education sector fully.

“We want Malawi government to revise tax policies that any penny is collected to fulfill some commitments on education sector; enough teachers, school blocks and among others.

“We want government to invest in full public education systems according to international standards (at least 6% GNP, 20% public budget) and ensure that 3-5% is used for accommodation for students with disabilities”, urges Katungwe.

Under the theme, “Making the right to an inclusive, equitable, quality, free public education a reality, this year’s GAWE encompasses several education focus areas including equality and non-discrimination, education in emergencies and transformative education.

Action Aid Malawi alongside with its partners including Civil Society Coalition Education (CSEC) has lined a number of activities in week’s commemoration.

Events including debates, seminars, public talks among others.