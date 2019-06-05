Malawi Luanar’s Professor Kanyama Phiri donates 100 chairs to Nathenje CCAP

By John Saukira

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Professor George Yobe Kanyama-Phiri who is also vice Chancellor for the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) on Sunday made an official hand over of 100 chairs to Nathenje CCAP Church in Lilongwe worth US$6,667.

Speaking during the function, Phiri said he decided to donate the chairs after noting challenges which the church has been going through.

Phiri said there are two major reasons which compelled him to donate the chairs.

“I came here under the invitation of this chirch on 16 April 2019, I was greatly touched to see people here congregating while seating down. Secondly I decided to donate the chairs as a way of thanking God for surving me in a terrible accident in 2000 when I was had just been appointed as Principal of Bunda College to God be Glory,” Phiri said.

Receiving the Chairs Nathenje CCAP Church leader , Reverend Nehemiah Kanzathu commended Professor Kanyama Phiri for the timely donation.

The Reverend also urged well-wishers to help finishing the Church project.

“We are asking other well-wishers to help construction of Pastors House we dont have such house at the moment.”Said Reverend Kanzathu.