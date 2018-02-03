Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom Friday recognized Corled Nkosi as a Commonwealth Point of Light awardee for developing a hydroelectric power plant from scrap metal to supply electricity to people in his area in Mzimba District.

A press release by the British High Commission in Malawi says Nkosi has been awarded for emerging as the best youth with significant impact to his local community.

Nkosi was presented with a personalized certificate signed by the Queen as Head of the Commonwealth on Tuesday in Lilongwe during a meeting between the British High Commissioner and a group of volunteers doing inspiring work in communities across Malawi.

He has beaten other 175 youths with various skills and talents to become the first ever Point of Light recipient in the country.

The Points of Light awards recognize outstanding volunteers every day of the week –people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to create innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

Nkosi came into the limelight following a feature story by Malawi News Agency (Mana) in October 2017 detailing his science and innovation of coming up with the hydroelectric power plant which serves over 2000 people in his area for free.

Link to the original story can be found below:

http://www.manaonline.gov.mw/index.php/component/k2/item/1742-corled-nkosi-self-made-engineer-behind-kasangazi-hydro-electrical-power-plant

The story generated huge interest in that the British High Commissioner, Holly Tett toured Nkosi’s power plant to appreciate his innovation in December, 2017.

“I have really been impressed by Corled’s ingenuity and drive to achieve a better life for himself, his family and community by providing electricity.

“Inspiring young people like Corled are the future of the Commonwealth and give us all the hope that we will be able to face global challenges,” Tett said.

A letter from the British High Commission to Nkosi informing him about the award, which Mana has seen, indicates that he will travel to London in April to represent Malawian youths at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The meeting will bring together leaders from all the 52 Commonwealth member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree on how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

The press release says voluntary service is a vital part of the meeting’s agenda which is why the Queen has chosen to recognize outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth.

“I am, therefore, delighted to let you know that Her Majesty the Queen, as head of the Commonwealth, would like to honour your inspiring voluntary work with a Commonwealth Point of Light Award for outstanding volunteers,” reads part of the letter addressed to Nkosi.

In an interview Friday, Nkosi could not mince words but express his amusement to the development.

“I sincerely thank the British High Commission for such recognition and for a chance to participate in this year’s Commonwealth meeting in London.

“There are youths with various talents and I would love to see the Heads of State during the meeting discuss much on how to nurture the youth’s talent and how to support them with needed resources to ensure they achieve their goals,” Nkosi said.

Points of Light began in America under President George H W Bush and today over 6000 US Points of Light have been recognized.

Commonwealth Points of Light is a continuation of this programme. One volunteer will be recognized from each of the member countries preceding the Heads of Government meeting.