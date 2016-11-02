A 54 year old man in Chitipa, the northern border part of Malawi, has been found dead with eyes, ears and tongue removed on Tuesday.Confirming the development, Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka described the decease as Laurent Siyaye from Kalinga village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwenewenya in the same district.

According to the district police spokesman, the man is suspected to have been killed at the drinking point with four unknown thugs.

“At first he was with his wife Wyness Munthari at the drinking point on Monday within the district town and around 6 pm the woman left the place to their home leaving her husband at the place,” said Simwaka. “However, the man did not return home that night and by 5 am on Tuesday he was found dead with other parts removed,” he disclosed.

Simwaka said that the police are hunting for the four suspects who are currently at large while appealing to the community to be calm. He described the development as first of its kind in the district saying “only albinos faced such kind of thing this year.”

“We even don’t know what the removed parts will be used for, this is very strange,” he added. The suspects will answer murder charges when arrested.