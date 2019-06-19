Chakwera and Mia at the court

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much anticipated election case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are challenging the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s declaring President Peter Mutharika as a winner is in court session and its being held in chamber.

The media is not allowed inside but representatives of major political parties including MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera are inside.

The atmosphere at the High Court today is more orderly and peaceful.

All party supporters have been restricted to an area outside the premises. The court premises are cordoned off by police.

The court is expected, among others, to decide whether the hearing should proceed following an application by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) asking the court to throw out the opposition applications against the election results.

The DPP alleges that the opposition did not follow procedures when filing the case.

Earlier MCP president Chakwera lead his party supporters in a march from Mbowe Service Station in Lilongwe to the High Court premises.