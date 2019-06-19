LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Friday, June 21, 2019 as the day for the ruling on an application by lawyers of President Peter Mutharika to dismiss the elections case.

Both lawyers for President Mutharika and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera have confirmed this after the scheduling conference session this afternoon

Lawyers representing Chakwera, UTM’s Saulos Chilima, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Mutharika presented their sides on this matter today.

Earlier MCP president Chakwera lead his party supporters in a march from Mbowe Service Station in Lilongwe to the High Court premises.