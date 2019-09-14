NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-The outspoken Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu took to podium on Friday during the elections aftermath “thank you” rally at Tengani in Nsanje Central Constituency to urge people of the area to participate in next anti-Jane Ansah as a way of demanding for the embattled Malawi Electral Commission (MEC) Chairperson to step down for messing with their vote, which she was supposed to protect.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that gathered at Mpatsa Ground, Kumkuyu said, it is necessary, that the people should protest against Ansah’s official declaration, that it was Francis Kantsaira who won the parliamentary elections, when it was apparent, through MCP tally results that it was the party’s candidate Kaffa Mandevana who had won.

In his condemnation of tippex results and the general evil and criminal enterprise of distorting and twisting the rightful outcome of the election, the MCP’s lead campaigner said: “We did promise to protect your vote and therefore, when we realized that someone had tampered with the vote, we went to court so that justice must prevail.”

Kumkuyu further said, it was therefore interestingly funny to see President Peter Mutharika asking for the Presidential elections case to be thrown out of court in order to prevent the course of justice but then, court refused to grant such a sleeky request by ruling that the case should proceed to be heard in the open court.

He therefore refered to the DBO audit report which reflected the tallying count by MCP that it was the party’s President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who won the elections.

About the recent rally, which DPP had scheduled to conduct in the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje after learning that MCP had a prior arrangement to conduct theirs, Kunkuyu didn’t not mince words but said:

“MCP is a party of peace which could not afford to stoop so low and fight over vunue for a political rally.”

Speaking also to the crowds gathered was Kaffa Mandevana himself who told the people to remain focused in their support for MCP as they await for the judicial outcome.

Among notable MCP officials in attendance was, Deputy Director of Women for the Southern Region, Florence Kanyoni and some of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members, Lawrence Malemia, Edward Governor, Elita Kanyandula.

As Kunkuyu re-unveiled the man strongly believed to have won the area’s parliamentary elections, Kaffa Mandevana, he also introduced Enock Chizuzu, another MCP strong candidate believed to have won as legislator for Nsanje North and Foster Thipiwa, another strongman believed to have won in Chikwawa East.