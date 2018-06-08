By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged local Journalists in the country to follow ethics and be professional during the 2019 tripartite elections.

One of the MEC commissioner’s, Dr Moffat Banda, made the remarks on Wednesday at a workshop in Blantyre with Journalists from Blantyre Press Club.

According to Dr Banda, Journalists in the country have a huge role to play during the elections and if they fail to give credible information to the general public it can cause violence.

“We are just months away to the elections period and people all over Malawi depend on the media so this is the time Journalists need to present credible information to the public because if the information given is wrong it causes violence during the elections,” Banda said.

Banda also said MEC will work with Journalists in all the phases so that Journalists should be able to report information which is accurate.

On his part, President of Blantyre Press Club, Blessings Kanache, hailed what MEC did saying the workshop will help Journalists understand things which will help them report in professional way and also abiding to the ethics.

Kanache has further asked MEC to continue holding the workshops as this will make Journalist to write balanced stories