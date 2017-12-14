By Brian Longwe

Lilongwe-(MaraviPost)-The country’s local media has been challenged to participate in the regional media awards slated for 2018.

By being professional and stick to the media guidelines will see Malawi media flourishing on international scene.

This follows Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (MoICT) launch of 2018 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards in the capital Lilongwe.

Addressing the news conference Information Minister Nicholas Dausi observed that Malawi is not doing well in international media awards.

Dausi therefore urged the local scribers to sacrifice in coming up with comprehensive articles.

“Your success will not only be yours, it will be for the whole country. Therefore, go out there, challenge the world and make us proud,” Dausi urges.

In August this year, in Pretoria, South Africa, SADC Council of Ministers approved that the prizes of the first winners in each competition’s category should increase from USD$2000 (MK1.4m) to USD$2500 (MK1.7m).

The council also approved the introduction of prizes for runner-up in each category to the total amount of USD$1000 (MK700,000) per category.

In addition, the first winners will receive certificates signed by SADC Chairperson during the opening session of the 38th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in the Republic of Namibia, Maravi Post has learnt.

As a motivation to lacal media, Malawi government had pledged to reward the winners in the 2018th season besides the prizes from SADC.

Malawi media industry became part of SADC Media Awards in 2014 and since then, it has proved its strength by producing four Award winners namely; Vincent Khonyongwa (MBC) in radio category, Winstone Mwale (Zodiak) radio category, and late Bonnex Julius Binali (Times Media Group)in photography category.