DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi journalists from different media houses of country have been equipped with new skills on how to write nutritional issues for the development of the nation.

This comes as nutrition sector is not much covered in various news outlet in the country.

Save the Children Senior Manager for Advocacy and Communication, Edith Tsilizani, said during a week long media training on nutritional advocacy for Afikepo Project that media play a vital role in disseminating information to the public.

“If we engage the media now to be nutritional champions and advocates, we will make a very big difference because they will popularize nutritional issues to the nation,” she observed.

“Nutrition is an issue which is not prioritised by most people including government, non governmental organizations, as well as individuals at household and community levels”, she said.

Adding that it is a development issue that affects in all sectors of development.

Therefore, she said, media is a powerful tool to use in order to reach out to people.

Assistant Chief Agricultural Extension and Nutritional Officer, Sylvia Mapanje said government has lined up a number of key nutritional programs to promote nutrition but have not received the much needed publicity.

“We call upon the media as our partners to help in bridging this gap so that the information reach the public,” she said.

The programs include micro nutrient promotion, bio fortification, dietary diversification programs and Community management of acute malnutrition among others.

Catherine Jimu from MIJ FM radio lauded the organisers of the training saying it empowered them for effective reporting.

Save The Children International and CISANET are implementing the “Advocacy for Nutrition Policies program and interventions project” under the overall AFIKEPO program in the country with funding from European Union.

The project runs from 2018 to 2022 in ten districts across the country including Chitipa, Karonga, Mzimba, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, Salima, Mulanje, Kasungu, Thyolo and Chiradzulu.