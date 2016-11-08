BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi leader Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must be afraid as private media owners and managers across the country have entered into an audacious coalition to fight the president’s plan to silence the independent media.

Mutharika and the DPP zealots have been spiting venom at independent media, the latest being the remarks Mutharika made in Mchinji during campaign for by-elections about Zodiak Broadcasting Station and Times Group, publishers of Malawi News, The Daily Times, Sunday Times and operators of Times Radio and Times TV.

The media gurus met at Mount Soche Hotel on Monday November 7, 2016 and deliberated on the DPP’s continued unfounded accusations against private media houses with a view to limit the media space in the performance of its duty to enlighten the public on how the country is being governed.

The media houses and managers at the meeting included those from Zodiak, Capital Radio, MIJ FM, Chanco Radio/TV Station, BETA TV, Nation Publications Limited and Times Group.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter and Media Council of Malawi also attended the meeting and endorsed a statement issued thereafter.

They media pundits accused President Mutharika for championing the media attacks by blaming the gossiping and speculation surrounding his health on the media when Mutharika himself took the blame that he did not have his Staff with him in the US after the United Nations General Assembly because he sent them home.

“As if the above was not enough the President threw all caution to the wind and called the media, Times Group and Zodiak Broadcasting Station – ZBS in particular, in Mchinji as disgusting and that they write nonsense and garbage,” the media houses statement noted.

The media have also threatened to boycott news conferences by the President, poining out that what happens at the State House is not a press conference but a “press rally.”

“All this happens despite the fact that the independent media through National Media Institute of Southern Africa – NAMISA and Media Council of Malawi – MCM have complained against such a practice but nothing has changed as exemplified by the harassment that journalists suffered during the last press conference the President addressed at State House on his trip from the US,” the statement said.

The media made declaration that they will not be attending news conferences at State House by the President “in an atmosphere of intimidation”.

They also press for passing into law the Access to Information Bill.

“We therefore declare our rights to pursue all lawful means in our efforts to perform our roles as news media houses. Such rights shall include:

Respecting and implementing guidelines and decisions of our watchdog organisations, the Media Council of Malawi, MCM and NAMISA

Recourse to the Courts of Law of the Republic of Malawi

Boycott of Press Conferences of the Head of State

Black-outs of all news of the Head of State and Cabinet Ministers

Move the courts to seek interpretation on the role of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority –MACRA which behaves as a Policeman, Prosecutor, Juror and Judge in regulating and policing private electronic media.

We will present a united front as a media and regard attacks on one as an attack on us all.

We will reject divide and rule machinations by the State and we will only negotiate through our mother bodies, Media Council of Malawi and NAMISA

We will ensure that we stick to professionalism and be above board in the execution of our duties.”