Malawi Media mourn MBC’ Journalist Ackimu Kaingana

Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi broadcasting station ( MBC) has lost its fruitful and hard-working journalist Ackimu Kaingana on Friday morning.

According to various media WhatsApp groups, Ackimu today prepared to go to his work but he was later attacked by Asthma and died.

Akimu was one of greatest and hard working media personnel Malawi has ever had.

He has been in the media since 2004.

The late Kaingana survived with a wife and two children

May his soul rest in eternal peace.