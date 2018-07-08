LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s media this week were equipped with genders laws for effective reporting to avert Gender Based Violence(GBV).

This comes amid the vice rampant reports with little knowledge and ignorance of gender laws among the citizenry.

Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare’s director of administration MacCallum told the long-day media orientation in the capital Lilongwe that the Malawi continues to register GBV cases due to ignorance of gender laws among the citizens

Sibande emphasized the need for the media to understand and help interpret legal jargon to the masses for clear understanding.

“Government cannot implement these laws alone. The media has access to even the remotest parts of the country, you have authority and the nation listens to you through your various channels.”

Echoing on the same chief community development officer in the Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Ronald Phiri observed that the amendment of the Marriage Divorce and Family Issues Act seeks to bring respect and strengthen the institution of marriage.

The gender-related laws include the Gender Equality Act, the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act, the Marriage Divorce and Family Act, Trafficking in Person Act, the Deceased Estates (Wills, Inheritance and Protection) Act, Child Care Justice and Protection Act and the National Gender Policy.

The Gender Ministry organized a day-long workshop on Dissemination of Gender-Related Laws to the Media

for effective reporting.