By Malawi News Agency

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecilia Chazama has said every Malawian need to take a leading role in the fight against trafficking in persons in the country.

Chazama said this Tuesday in Lilongwe during national stakeholders planning meeting on the implementation of the national plan of action against trafficking.

She said it was important for members of the public to be equipped with sufficient information to be able to identify traffickers so that they are not lured into exploitative situations in search of a better life.

“It is equally important that members of the public can identify the tricks that traffickers use as well as identify victims so that they are able to assist in rescue activities,” the minister viewed.

Chazama pointed out that often times members of the public who benefit from the services of exploited victims.

The minister explained it is important that they are sensitized and warned against such conduct.

“Successfully confronting this problem and achieving a meaningful reduction in the incident of human trafficking requires more than Law Enforcement, Social Services and occasional assistance from other sectors,” she added.

Chazama said various stakeholders need to use National plan of action against trafficking in persons as a guiding and resource mobilization tool.

She pointed out the plan has embraced a Victim Centred approach; seeking to minimize re-traumatization associated with the criminal justice process by providing the support of victim advocates and service providers, empowering survivors as engaged participants in the process.

The minister thanked Norwegian Church aid for supporting the stakeholders in the fight against trafficking in persons.

Board Chairperson of Malawi network Against Trafficking (MNAT), Rodrick Mulonya said issues of civic education on trafficking in persons need to take a centre stage in order to curb the vice.

He noted that communities need to be empower through awareness meetings on the danger of the malpractice through the country.