In a statement made available to this publication, Malawi Government would like to strongly condemn the violence and thuggery that have manifested yet again during the political demonstrations masqueraded as civil rights protests today, 25th July 2019.

Government sympathizes with the innocent and unsuspecting Malawians who are being used as weapons for destroying this country to fulfill political ambitions of a few.

The targeting of innocent citizens and property, wherever this has taken place, has, again, been well recorded and, as we said before, those occasioning these demonstrations will be held responsible.

Further, it is disheartening to learn about the attack on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) head office in City Centre, Lilongwe, which was pelted with stones leading to the property suffering damage.

Like the Japanese Embassy, Government is confounded with the development because JICA, as an implementing agency of Japanese Government funded development projects is only in Malawi for goodwill to promote the Japan-Malawi partnership and is not party to any activities outside its development mandate.

Malawi is renowned for being a peaceful nation. It has taken a lot of work and effort to build and safeguard this record for years. Nothing, therefore, justifies destroying this record and the warm diplomatic relations that Malawi enjoys with other countries and international institutions.

HON. MARK BOTOMANI, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, CIVIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY