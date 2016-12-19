BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has mocked his fellow northerners who have formed the Northern Block, a grouping of members of Parliament (MPs) in Northern Malawi aiming at pushing for fair share of the national cake, saying they should stop dreaming of ruling the country.

Mhango made the remarks on Sunday in Luweredzi in Mzimba after officially opening a bridge.

He told the gathering that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the 2014 election because its base is in the south which is more populated than any other region in the country.

“Let us face the truth here, the north cannot produce a president. We should just join the DPP which is assured of ruling the country,” he said.

Mhango also trashed the northern block being championed by Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua who is also opposition People’s Party (PP) third Vice President for the North, saying grouping is baseless.

He said the DPP government is not selective when it comes to development activities.