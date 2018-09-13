Malawi Minister Nankhumwa disputes using relative’s academic qualifications

In a leaked video circulating on social media, a 42 year old man Stanley Munyowa claimed that Nakhumwa stole his brother’s certificate.

“Nankhumwa had a brother named Kondwani Nankhumwa who died in an accident… Nankhumwa’s real name is George Malinda and he uses his late brother’s name,” said the man in the video.

But reacting to Munyowa’s claims, Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development described the claims as a political smear by some opposition political parties.

“I have for the past few days been following a social media smear campaign against me perpetrated by some members of the opposition. The attacks on my personality have come to my family and friends as a shock.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that some youths are working under the influence of some opposition figures, to assassinate the characters of their perceived opponents. I don’t think such kind of behaviour will take the country forward,” wrote Nankhumwa.

He added: “As you are all aware that in all my political meetings I have tried to advance issue-based politics not mudslinging to gain political mileage because I’m a firm believer of Peace, Love and Harmony.

“The issue of my academic records and qualifications (not mentioning my Professional qualifications) can easily be checked at Chisitu Primary School in Mulanje, Chitundu Primary school in Dedza and Mayani Secondary school in Dedza. In all these schools, I had numerous teachers, friends and classmates who would easily corroborate my story, including testimonies of different leadership positions I held that time.”

Nankhumwa has since ordered his lawyers and police not to sue Munyowa for defamation.

“I am aware that some lawyers who know me already started filing defamation case against the two men in the video clip. Much as I appreciate their concern as a friend, I urge them to STOP. My understanding is that the two men have no any economic activity and they cannot manage to pay millions of kwachas if convicted. They would end up being put in jail a situation that would worsen the economic situation in their homes.

“And if it is true that some Police officers are hunting for the duo I urge them also to STOP that and let them come back home to lead a normal life,” wrote Nankhumwa.

He added: “Unconfirmed reports are also indicating that some overzealous supporters went ahead to assault the duo, I order an immediate stop to such behaviour. I for one will never sanction nor condone torturing of any soul using my name.

“Let the duo return to their homes. I assure them of maximum protection. Nobody will intimidate them for what they did. This is time to work hard in the fields to ensure bumper harvest next year.”