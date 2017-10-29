Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, and Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Anna Kachikho, this week asked officials of Mchinji District Council to explain how they used K68 million meant for the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (DAHSP), commonly known as Malata and Cement Subsidy.

The two ministers visited the District Commissioner’s (DC) office this week to hunt for the answers following the revelation that the said money had allegedly been abused.

While confirming the development, Dausi said the Malata Subsidy Programme is for Malawians and therefore it is illegal for some people to spend the money any how, without getting clearance from the Treasury.

“President Peter Mutharika is not happy with the corrupt tendencies by some civil servants. According to our findings, former Mchinji DC Richard Hara, under whose watch the funds were allegedly abused, should be asked to explain how the money was spent,” Dausi said.

However, when approached to comment, DC Richard Hara, who currently works in Karonga, wondered why he should be summoned to explain when he was the whistleblower.

“I was the first person who observed that things are wrong, and I wrote the National Local Government Finance Committee, who identified an auditor to come and undertake an audit before transferred to Karonga. Apart from that, I did not sign any cheques relating to the funds that were misappropriated. Therefore it will be inapplicable for me to be summoned, ” said Hara.