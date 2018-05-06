Organizers of the 27th April nationwide demonstrations have denied accusations that they have abandoned people who were arrested in the aftermath of the demos in Mzuzu City.

The social media has been awash with speculation that the organizers, Youth and Society (YAS), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Centre for Development of People (CEDEP), abandoned the demonstrators and left the country.

However, YAS executive director, Charles Kajoloweka in an interview said their lawyer is already on the ground handling the situation with the arrested men.

“Our lawyer is already on the ground handling the situation; the accusations are simply rubbish and are aimed at tarnishing the image of the peaceful demonstrations,” he said.

The youth activist further parried away rumours that some CSOs in the organizing group have backed off.

“Which organizers are pulling out. The organisers of these demonstrations were only three CSOs; Youth and Society (YAS), CEDEP, CHRR; no one else,” said the youthful activist.

The suspects are answering two counts of malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Meanwhile, police have released five of them for lack of evidence while Mzuzu Magistrate Court granted bail to the other 12 on Wednesday.

On Friday, 27th April, 2018, Malawians led by CSOs conducted countrywide demonstrations and delivered a 10-point petition to government on a number of issues.