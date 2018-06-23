The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Salima North West Constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwila on Friday handed over the chairperson role of Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC)’s Parliamentary Women Caucus.

This comes the expiring of her two-year term which she was unanimously elected as the Chairperson for SADC)’s Parliamentary Women Caucus; she beat two other contestants from South Africa and Tanzania.

Kabwila was elected on June 3, 2016 at Ezulwini, Swaziland along the sidelines of the 22-member group, SADC Parliamentary Forum.

The Salima North West lawmaker took over the position from Mozambique to run the office for two years; she was deputized by Hon Mutsvangwa of Zimbabwe.

In a brief statement made available to The Maravi Post on Friday, Kabwila, who is also Malawi’s Parliamentary Women Caucus chairperson, dedicated the role played at SADC to her constituents, Father and fellow Malawi female lawmakers.

She said she is leaving the office happily after serving the nation and entire SADC region with zeal and passion towards girl-child education.

“Today I hand over my regional position of women caucus of SADC Parliamentary Forum (PF). I want to thank you, the women of Malawi Parliament for having trust in me to choose me as your chair. It is that position that allowed Salima north west to serve at this prestigious position that I have done all I can to serve credibly.

“I also dedicate my term of office and the accolade of this position to my father who has suffered a stroke partly due to stress over the challenges I’m facing in my political career. I want you, my father to know you taught me well and “ambuye ndiwabwino” (God is good). I’m alive and I ask you to fight this stroke and stop worrying about me. God takes care of me,” lauded Kabwila.