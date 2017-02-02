Malawi Members of Parliament (MPs) have threatened not to attend the 2016-2017 mid year review budget if government failed to pay them their allowances in advance.Confirming the development, Chairperson for the welfare committee of the Parliament Alex Major said this is because the MPs cannot travel from their respective homes to Lilongwe without the said allowances.

According to him, each MP is suppose to pocket about K2 million allowances into his or her bank account and that the deadline is tomorrow, Friday.

“No body should expect the 2016-2017 mid year budget especially if government fails to give the MPs their allowances by Friday,” said Major.

While admitting that the MPs are yet to receive their allowances, spokesperson for the Parliament said this is because the bank cheques are waiting for the clearances from the accountant general.

However, the Parliamentary spokesperson failed to indicate if the MPs will receive their allowances by Friday.

The meeting is expected to start on Monday next week.

Meanwhile, some Malawian political pundits have reacted differently to the development.