Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody James Kamthumba known in the music circles as ‘Born Chris’ on charges of insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to section 137 (1)(3) of the Penal Code.

According to Augustus Nkhwazi, Blantyre Police Station spokesperson the development follows the complaints form miss Bertha Lomoti (the victim) in Manase area.

The district police spokesperson said Lomoti ‘aka Queen B’ who hails from Ling’awa village traditional authority Lundu in Chikwawa told the police that her modesty has been put to shame in the face of the public through a song allegedly done by the suspect.

Police launched investigations that led to the arrest of Kamthumba on Friday, 2 February, 2018.

The suspect has been charged with Insulting the modesty of a woman a charge he has voluntarily admitted.

According to Nlhwazi, the is expected to appear before court soon.

Kamthumba through his hit single titled ‘QUEEN B DIS’ which became viral on social media in early January 2018, continuously uses abusive language in describing the complainant.

James Kamthumba 26, hails from Fulatira village traditional authority ( T/A) Makwangwala in Ntcheu but a resident of Ndirande township in Blantyre.