BLANTYRE, September 19, 2018: A Lilongwe based Reggae Dance hall artist, Lamack Mwenebanda AKA ProVoice will be making a huge stride in his musical career as he drops his long awaited debut album “KNOCK IT 1966” on Saturday at Club Infernal in Lilongwe.

ProVoice in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Sunday said the album is a tribute to his late father who was born in 1966.

“1966 is the birth year of my late father so I have decided to honor him with my first album which I have worked on for two years.

“My album has 15 tracks plus 3 bonus tracks and has been released under the KNOCK IT music group and BIG Vision Entertainment,” he said.

He said KNOCK IT 1966 has not only featured fine artists but was also produced by the cream of Malawi producers like DJ Sley, Cuff B, Hen Hood, Don Foxxy and several others.

“I have featured Pisky, Charisma, Sangie and Shawn Ice from Jamaica. I wanted different sounds in my album because their sound and mine can create great songs,” he said.

Commenting on the recent trend whereby most local artists are shunning away from releasing albums, the reggae dancehall artist said he is eying for both local and international market.

“I did my research and my focus is not only on the Malawi Market, I have a worldwide distribution deal with a Miami based Zojak Worldwide who will distribute it,” he said, adding that the album will be available for sale on all digital platforms globally.

He therefore encouraged his fellow artists to come up with albums as they depict maturity in their musical careers.

“An album is a milestone in an artist’s career. So releasing an album marks growth and it also expands an artist’s catalogue,” he said.

KNOCK IT 1966 has Barbershop and Timudikire as some of the songs that have been pre released.

The Zojak Worldwide is a distributing company for well-known Reggae Dancehall artists like VybsKarte, Busy Signal, Popcaan and Alkaline.