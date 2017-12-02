Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga District has warned Muslims in the country against using religious ceremonies as platforms of advancing their political agendas saying such practices are in contrast with Islamic beliefs.

Paramount Kawinga made the warning on Friday, when he was guest of honour at Mpingwe Sports Club where thousands of Muslims gathered to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad during Ziyala prayers.

“Mixing politics and religion is not good because it is contrary to Islamic beliefs. Islam is a religion of peace and love. Crucial social issues such as education should be encouraged in religious platforms,” he said.

He elaborated, “Muslims need to know that peace, love and education are of great importance and should be advanced in religious gathering than politics because they bring unity unlike politics which discriminates and promotes divisions.”

Kawinga said Muslims should emphasize on advancing peace and love among themselves and even to non-Muslims despite their differences.

The paramount chief said it was equally important for Islamic parents and leaders to encourage the youths to be attending madrassa as well as attending public schools.

“The youth need to have knowledge in all aspects of life. When they have religious knowledge they can’t indulge in criminal acts or immoral behavior.

“On the other hand, social education is vital as it helps remove ignorance among people. They are able to follow the rules of the world,” he said, adding that Prophet Muhammad encouraged people to be educated.

Representative for Altarigatil Qadria Sunni Association (AQSA) Uthman Bambani appealed to Muslims to respect government leaders, the elderly and the dead.

He however said plans are under way to ask the government to consider designating the day as a public holiday.

This year’s Ziyara Parade, which started in Kanjedza, was commemorated under the theme “Prophet Muhammad prophet of peace” and ended up at Mpingwe Sports Club where special prayers were held.