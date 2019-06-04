BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Muslim Association of Malawi has said Muslims (MAM) in the country will observe Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers on Wednesday, 5th June,2019.

MAM Spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika told Malawi Broadcasting Corperation (MBC) that moon is yet to be sighted in the country hence the need to observe the prayers on Wednesday.

Sheikh Chabulika through MBC has cautioned people who are spreading false information that Eid prayers will be held today (Tuesday) to stop misleading people.

This is to mean Eid holiday will also be on Wednesday according to a press statement issued by Government of Malawi.

Muslims in some countries around the world are observing Eid prayers today, 4th June,2019.

This is following sighting of a crescent by Saudi Supreme Council marking the end of the blessed month of Ramadhan