Malawi must start all over if we are serious to live anew

Not mincing words especially when speaking about our country, we must face reality. MALAWI has lost track and has missed a desired direction. I foresee war in this country if sane people cannot stand up and call spade a spade. Yes! Truth hurts but it has to be told.

Despite despotic and dictatorship founding president Hastings Kamuzu Banda did put this country on track, there was a direction where the country was driving to. There was a road map and vision. Truly though Kamuzu Banda liked to be called life president but he was sure the nation would be delivered to the future generation with a vision and focused direction. Ever since then both formal and informal educated folks that came afterwards took over the country on a platform of fame, pride and wealth.

If there has been a president who could die of heart attack planning and thinking about the future of Malawi is Kamuzu Banda the rest may or could have died of heart attack planning and thinking how they can steal tax payers money and enrich themselves.

The way we have destroyed our nation the past 23 years we must and have to take hard and tough decisions inorder to bring our country back on track and appease the spirits of our fallen heroes and heroines who are watching in awe over what we are doing with this country. Kamuzu Banda is worried for the destruction of his blue print and road map. Orton Chirwa, Augustine Bwanausi, Atati Mpakati, Henry Masauko Chipembere, Yatuta and Dunduza Chisiza for missing and complicating democracy and multiparty dispensation they died for. Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, David Chiwanga and Twaibu Sangala for the deceptive and distorted government secrets that we make today in order to make the hierachy live, dine, fly, drive and rule luxuriously.

We have lost touch with our ancestral blessings hence our country facing one trouble after another.

The story of one Malawian donating a presidential jet to Peter Mutharika is one of the common cases that our nation must not tolerate and accept. Why is the plight of one person from one office be of importance than the plight of the entire nation? It is just a month ago that our country stopped begging for left overs from the international community for the hectic and devastating El Nino drought that hit this part of the region where over 8 to 10 million citizens were affected by hunger. No rich citizen inside or outside Malawi raised a hand that his/her wealth could buy food for the suffering citizens let alone the young man of God Shepherd Bushiri who volunteered to help the suffering masses. The assistance that was later halted because this man that we cherish so much to donate a presidential jet felt threatened politically.

One wonders who is Mr. Phiri to donate a presidential jet but not suspected of wishing to take over the presidency? Is Peter Mutharika more important than the nation itself and citizens?

Peter Mutharika and his DPP or any political party of this generation are warned to trade carefully with citizens and the country. Citizens of Malawi are not so stupid to the point of tolerating nonsense and stupidity.

Mr. Phiri must just come into the open to say he is bribing Peter Mutharika for mineral concessions that is if Peter Mutharika is not buying this plane behind doors masking this Phiri as a donation. Reluctance to sign information bill by the president is making the prophecy to pass that there are dirty files exchanging hands at state house that if made public will devastate the very foundation of DPP presidency and his existence.

Each and every Malawian is sick and tired of Peter Mutharika no wonder recently he bought armoured presidential limousines when the economy is on its feet down to the sea bed. Malawi is a free country why buy bomb/bullet proof cars?

This nonsense has outlived its welcome, this is the time we must come together and start remaking Malawi.

In remaking our country we must do away with luxury. We have to do away with extravagant state houses. We must discard all state residences and remain with Sanjika Palace which I name Malawi House Blantyre, Malawi House number one Lilongwe which is Kamuzu Palace and Mzuzu state lodge which must be named Malawi House 3 Mzuzu.

The rest must be offloaded from state list and sold. We must dispose all luxury vehicles and reduce presidential convoy to three vehicles. Politicians must stop politicizing this, we lost a sitting president from Cardiac arrest when a fleet of vehicles, list of doctors, ambulances and vehicles were readily available at state house. It is not the number that matters but trustworthy and service that matters.

From there we must reduce cabinet to 10. Permanent secretaries must be expatriates from overseas as well as directors, to be deputized by our fresh students from tertiary colleges.

All ministers and permanent secretaries must be relieved to go home to open graveyards from the advice of our comedy fallen hero John Nyanga aka Izeki.

Retrench all civil servants and employ young boys and girls that are loitering and roaming around doing nothing in the streets of our country. Inject a new mindset of service to our nation.

Impose death sentence to corruption and state looting. Bring back death penalty to all killers and armed robbers.

Introduce agriculture as a mineral explored with attractive incentives that whoever produce 10 bags of maize, rice, beans, soya, millet, sorghum, wheat, cassava, potatoes and other cereal foods in his garden will get MK100,000 from the government as a token of thanks for toiling to promote agriculture in the country. The money accumulated from the sales of state property must buy farming tractors to be distributed in the wards and villages for citizens to stop using hand hoes to plough their gardens.

A rule must be established no minister or president must bank money outside Malawi. Second rule must be Malawi Kwacha must circulate within the country five times before it is exported outside the country.

Farming agriculture and animal husbandry must be encouraged where citizens must be asked to own livestock from cattle, horses, donkeys, sheep, goats to chickens for home and village sustainability all over Malawi. Fish farming will have to be encouraged and tinned fish products will have to be produced and processed locally.

Malawi has a market capacity of 17 million 8 times more than the capacity of Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland combined. We can sustain our economy by trading within ourselves with quality products produced locally.

Malawi will have to introduce cooperative societies in the villages where villagers will be contributing cash from within so that decent homes, decent funerals, good roads, quality agriculture farms, decent and delicious food will be eaten and consumed by each and every citizen in disregard to status and class.

Government will have to cough out a capital expenditure of this cooperative society called “Stokvel “.

We want to see a president using a Landrover defender or Toyota landcruiser not limousine luxury. This is the time of remaking Malawi. In remaking Malawi citizens are more valuable and important than one man or woman at state house. After 20 years when the economy is stable shall the generation after us think of extending or expanding state residences and presidential convoy as well as perks.

If we do this and set the pace as stipulated above everyone can become a president even a street man or woman. When mechanism are set no-one can twist or shortchange them.

This is the new Malawi we are looking forward to build and make.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

SAVE MALAWI FOUNDATION {SAMAFO}

when the horse is blind and have no lights passengers will perish, intelligent passengers always make sure the horse and trailer are moving in the same direction with same speed.