Eckilen:

Your death has shocked us. Why you? Why now? And what a way to go!

Your life will always be remembered. Your death will never be forgotten. And we will keep memories of you forever.

To all of us who knew you personally, you loved your Party, you loved your Family, you loved you Country.

You dedicated your life to the party. You were a gentle force in the unity of the party. You were a wise counselor. And you were always ready to fight for our good cause. We fought together, we were teargassed together during those days in the wilderness.

This is our promise to you: We will fight the good fight you fought. We will fight for the prosperity of this nation.

Four years ago, we lost Bingu, the Founder of our party, but we marched on. Today, we have lost you as our Secretary General, and we promise you, we will carry on with the cause you stood for.

And so, my dear friend, rest in comfort. Rest in Peace.