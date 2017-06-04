The National Audit Office (NAO) on Friday, received K500 million from the Department for International Development (DfID), for the office to conclude a forensic audit in the K236 billion cashgate. The funding comes after the report that the audit was stalled due to lack of fund.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Auditor-General Stephenson Kamphasa, said his office has resumed auditing after it received the required funds from the DFID.

According to Kamphasa, the audit will be concluded in November, 2017.

Forensic audit conducted by the Price waterhouse Coopers (PwC) in May 2015, established that K577 billion public funds were misappropriated between 2009 and December 2014.

However, the amount was reduced from K577 billion to K236 billion by the British firm RSM Risk Assurance Services LPP, and came up with the names of the suspected companies and individuals, after it conducted its forensic audit last year.

On its part, the National Audit Office failed to publish the concerned companies and individuals, with fear of jeopardizing the ongoing investigations, after advice from the Attorney General in July, 2016.