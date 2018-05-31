LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Aggrey Masi on Wednesday challenged country’s researchers to vigorously share successful results, and technological innovations being invented towards Climate Change Adaptation measures.

Minister Masi observed that there is a lot of research being undertaken on various interventions towards addressing effects of climate change but much is not made available to public for usage.

The minister was speaking during the official opening of the first ever National Symposium on Climate Change Adaptation underway in the capital Lilongwe.

He reminded the participants that in 2016, the country launched National Climate Change Management Policy which is a mechanism for harmonizing and enhancing the planning, development, coordination, financing and monitoring of climate change initiatives and programmes.

“There is a lot of research being undertaken, various interventions implemented that are yielding successful results, and technological innovations being invented and adopted. It is important that these research findings/recommendations, successful interventions and innovations are shared, disseminated so that we learn from each other to identify gaps, challenges, solutions and build synergies.

“This Symposium provides one of the platforms that you practitioners should showcase and disseminate recommendations on best practices in climate change adaptation and resilience building through your research papers. As practitioners, we need to work together, build synergies so that we have one voice and communicate one message to our communities,” urges Masi.

Maria Jose Torres, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative expects participants to fully set practical ways of tackling climate change while growing Malawi’s economy.

Torres said climate change action needs to be integrated into all development planning.

“Climate change adaptation commitments needs to build on local and natural development objectives, plans and strategies and be realistic and actionable,” urges Torres.

GEF and UNDP are supporting the two projects in Malawi including Adapt Plan and Climate Proofing which are sponsoring the symposium.

Under the theme titled;“Harnessing adaptation knowledge and practices for a resilient Malawi”, the symposium organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining through Environmental Affairs Department in collaboration with the Adaptation Expert Working Group and the Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) in Malawi, has attracted researchers, communities, civil societies, media, government agencies.