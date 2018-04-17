By Dr Benjamin Azariah Mosiwa

Our country needs better citizens as much as it needs better leaders. The levels of corruption, mediocrity and laziness in the offices as well as in our homes leave a lot to be desired. Most of our politicians are pigs, I know!

But they are just representing at a much more exposed stage what most of us do where not many people care. Most of us are equally corrupt and mediocre. I know we have some good citizens just as we have some good politicians, but going into offices and other companies/departments eish!

It is not President Peter Mutharika of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who works at road traffic. Does Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) work at immigration? No. Most employees are playing computer games and watching movies when they are supposed to be working.

Think about your workplace, how many people would you call “exceptionally good”?. Think about the customer service in most of our shops in town – they are not ran by parliament. Our youths are wasting time and money in drug abuse, pornography and pointless swagg.

Listen to their language, they can swear at you anytime but they cannot talk international affairs with you. I’m not talking about discussing celebrities. Not many of our youths can talk economics. Not many can negotiate a business deal. They don’t have the required vocabulary to build a nation.

All they know is posting pictures on Instagram as if they have made it, but follow them home and see what they really have. Check their bank account. Ask them to take an IQ test online. It’s when you will realize that we are in deep trouble.

Our education system is mediocre and we have disinterested students. No one wants to read or pay to learn a new skill. We blame the government yet when we go on google we choose porn over skills development.

We are not productive enough to compete with the elite. My fellow citizens, much as we are talking about whether to change or maintain governance in 2019, I think the first step should be checking what we ourselves need to change. We can build a better nation if we did what we should.

Lastly I’d like to congratulate all the citizens who are doing whatever they can to make this nation a better place.

These corrupt leaders will soon pass. All we can do now is to build better citizenry. Together we can build a great nation and together we will.

***The views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post