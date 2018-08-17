Malawi netball star, Laureen Ngwira nominated for England player of the season award

By Maravi Post reporter

Malawi national netball team export Laureen Ngwira been shortlisted by Sky Sports Television for the 2018 player of the season award in the English Vitality netball Super League.

Ngwira who has completed her debut season at Team Northambria is on a shortlist of 10 nominees published on www.skysports.com.

She said in an interview that the nomination is “the biggest honour” and encourages people to vote for her on the website.

“I am extremely thankful to be nominated and I must thank my teammates and the coaches for their support,” she said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu has send congratulations to Ngwira, saying her nomination will help market Malawi netball.